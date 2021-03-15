Los Premios Oscar 2021 están a la vuelta de la esquina y aunque la temporada de premios se ha visto marcada por la pandemia de coronavirus, de a poco este tipo de eventos se están realizando con las medidas necesarias de seguridad. El reconocimiento que otorga la academia a lo mejor del cine tendrá una ceremonia especial para anunciar a sus nominados.

La entrega del Oscar tuvo que modificar la fecha de su realización debido a la contingencia por el Covid-19. La gala estaba programada para el 28 de febrero, pero los organizadores decidieron recorrer esta edición 93 para el domingo 25 de abril con la finalidad de que se pueda contar con público.

Aunque todavía falta más de un mes para conocer a los ganadores, la expectativa va incrementando. Incluso, algunos ya emitieron la lista de sus favoritos para llevarse la estatuilla dorada.

La votación entre los candidatos a los Premios Oscar concluye el próximo 20 de abril. Hasta el momento, la gala de entrega no tiene una sede confirmada, pero se especula que podría ser en el Dolby Theatre o Los Ángeles Union State. A pesar de que algunos filmes se estrenaron vía streaming, podrán ser parte de los nominados.

What a dream come true for Over the Moon to be recognized by the Academy today! Forever indebted to our screenwriter and late friend Audrey Wells, for entrusting us with this love letter to her daughter. A huge thank you to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences! pic.twitter.com/KNXeHliL6h

— Glen Keane (@GlenKeanePrd) March 15, 2021