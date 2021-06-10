Estados Unidos donará 500 millones de dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus de Pfizer a algunos de los países más pobres del mundo, dijo el jueves, instando a otras naciones del G7 a seguir su ejemplo.

Al respecto el presidente Joe Biden se mostró optimista por la medida que busca combatir la enfermedad en las regiones más pobres y así también evitar el riesgo de nuevas variantes.

Today, I’m announcing that the United States will donate half a billion new Pfizer vaccines to 92 low- and lower middle-income countries.

These Pfizer vaccines will save millions of lives around the world, and be produced through the power of American manufacturing.

— President Biden (@POTUS) June 10, 2021